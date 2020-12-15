Highland Village, Lewisville residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that two more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 167 as the coronavirus surge continues.

The two deaths include a Lewisville woman in her 60s and a Highland Village man over 80.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for these two individuals who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The current surge of new cases continues to strain our healthcare system. We ask you to please follow health and safety recommendations to protect yourselves and others.”

DCPH also announced 863 new cases, 732 of which are active, and 542 new recoveries. There are now 9,357 active cases in the county and 22,063 total recoveries.

Listed below are the dates when the county first reached active case milestones, illustrating just how quickly cases have risen in the last month:

1,000 active cases: June 21

2,000: July 4

3,000: July 30

4,000: Nov. 18

5,000: Nov. 24

6,000: Dec. 2

7,000: Dec. 7

8,000: Dec. 10

9,000: Dec. 14

Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director, said during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday that the county is monitoring the initial vaccine distribution, but providers (hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, physicians, etc.) will receive them directly. There are currently 144 providers registered in the county, and the first vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers, essential workers and the people who are most at risk.

In the future, as more vaccines are produced and distributed, DCPH expects to begin receiving vaccines and administering them to residents.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage at 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.