News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2020

Greetings from Town Hall,

Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Rivas Appointed Police Chief

The Town of Double Oak did not have to look far to find its next Police Chief.

At its November 16 council meeting, the town council unanimously voted to appoint current Double Oak Police Department Captain Ruben Rivas to be the next Police Chief effective December 1, 2020.

The position was held by Chief Derrick Watson who has announced he was departing after 11 years to become the Police Chief in Plainview, Texas.

Rivas has 21 years of law enforcement experience and has been a Double Oak officer for 15 years. During his tenure with Double Oak, he has been appointed Interim Police Chief twice. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

Ruben has honorably served the Double Oak community for 15 years and no one knows our town better. He has proven his dedication to the town, residents and to the department. We are grateful to have his experience and leadership.

“I am very appreciative to Chief Watson, my fellow officers, to the town council and residents for the faith and trust they have in me. Double Oak is a wonderful town, and it is an honor to be appointed police chief,” said Rivas.

May 1, 2021 Municipal Election Day

Town administration is already preparing for the May 2021 municipal election. The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The last day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 12, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Town officials’ seats expiring in May are: Mayor – Mike Donnelly (Mayor Donnelly announced in May 2019 that he would not run for another consecutive term); Council Member – Scott Whisenhunt; Council Member – Von Beougher.

Please check with Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy regarding questions about the May 1, 2021 election.

Waketon Road Project Update

Utility crews continue to relocate existing utilities outside of the scope of the future widened roadway. The joint committee continues to meet and discuss the project plans and other related matters.

Former Mayor Receives Congressional Veteran Commendation

Congratulations to former Mayor Dick Cook for being recognized by U.S. Congressman Michael Burgess, M.D. and the 26th District Congressional Veteran Commendation Review Board. Mr. Cook is one of five recipients of the 26th District Congressional Veteran Commendation for 2020.

“On behalf of a grateful nation and the citizens of the 26th District of Texas, the 2020 Congressional Veteran Commendation is hereby presented to Mr. Richard Cook, of Double Oak, Texas for honorable service performed while a member of the Armed Forces of the United States and for continued beneficial service to the North Texas community. Mr. Cook’s patriotism, loyalty, and dedication to the United States demonstrate the highest model of military service. Richard Cook’s actions are consistent with the finest traditions of the US Navy and reflect great credit upon himself, the State of Texas, and the United States of America.” (From the Certificate of Commendation Mr. Cook received from Congressman Burgess)

The town of Double Oak is very proud of Mayor Dick Cook for being recognized and extends our thanks to Congressman Michael Burgess and the 26th District Congressional Veteran Commendation Review Board. Special thanks to Mr. Si Simonson and Mrs. Ginger Simonson for nominating Mr. Cook.

Double Oak Turkey Trot Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Congratulations to Geoff and Pam Reese, and to Mike and Mindy Short on the 10 Year Anniversary of the Double Oak Turkey Trot. They and their wonderful volunteers work extremely hard every year to make the event fun and safe. The Double Oak Turkey Trot is an incredible success story of taking an idea and putting it into action. The town of Double Oak has always been supportive and wishes the event continued success.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!