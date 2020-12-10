Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — December 2020

We’re in the final month of 2020 and I’m encouraged by the recent COVID-19 vaccine news, which will hopefully be available to everyone sooner rather than later.

As you take extra precautions for planning and shopping this season, don’t forget our many small businesses in Flower Mound. Whether you pick up a gift card to a favorite restaurant or stop in one of our many retailers for that one-of-a-kind gift, please help make Christmas brighter for them. While I know it’s easier to shop online, we all want our businesses to remain open as the economy recovers. Furthermore, your local tax dollars help Flower Mound keep delivering the many programs and services we all enjoy every day.

While you’re out shopping, be sure to be on the lookout for a few of our new businesses, including Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (2717 Cross Timbers Rd.), SpaVela (2800 Lakeside Parkway in the Lakeside Tower), Buttermilk Sky Pies (4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 120), and Stone Creek Collectibles (2260 Morriss Road, Suite 320). You can view all our new businesses at www.flower-mound.com/newsbusinesses.

Last month, the Council approved a measure that will get the ball rolling on the construction of Canyon Falls Park. This will be the first park on the far west side of Flower Mound, located west of U.S. 377, off of Stonecrest Road, near Fire Station No. 6. With almost 11 acres of space, there will be plenty of amenities for residents to look forward to when it’s complete in late 2021, or early 2022.

With neighborhood and resident input, the Town has plans to include a splash pad with shade structures, playground, pavilion, restroom, basketball court, fitness area, preservation area, concrete trail, and parking area. The playground will have a structure for 5–12 year olds, and a separate one for 2–5 year olds.

The Town will save as many trees as possible, make it ADA accessible, and keep a large buffer zone between the activity areas and the surrounding homes. Even better, the majority of the park’s construction cost is being funded by park development fees. These fees are collected from developers, as required by the Town ordinances.

In other news, the Town Manager search is moving further along in the process. The position closed on November 15, and the Town received a number of applications. The recruiting firm is now organizing and compiling the applicant information to present to Council this month. The next step is to select semi-finalists, then narrow it down to finalists early next year, and conduct the necessary interviews.

I know many people want to give back during the holiday season. For the third consecutive year, the Salvation Army has coordinated the Mayor’s Challenge, a friendly fundraising competition among the Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville mayors. Like many of the nonprofits working in our community, they have also been hit hard this year and need to help hundreds of our neighbors who are hurting right now. If you can, please visit https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/fundraiser/3020769 and do some good for the Salvation Army while also helping Flower Mound win the challenge.

I look forward to celebrating Christmas with several of you at the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, December 5. We’ll be flipping the switch on the Town’s new Christmas tree outside the Community Activity Center. For all the details about this event, and other holiday events for the family, please visit www.flower-mound.com/specialevents. May you all have a safe and healthy Christmas and New Year.