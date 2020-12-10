LantanaLinks — December 2020

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Lantana Cares Funds Beautification Projects

Lantana Cares recently funded three beautification projects in the community through grants from the Lantana Educational/Charitable Foundation.

An 840-foot stretch of median along FM 407 at the community’s main entrance will be landscaped and maintained by Gold Landscaping with a water-wise xeriscape design.

Fifteen trees were added in the median of Lantana Trail near Stacee Lane in front of the North Amenity Center.

The Lantana Cares board also approved plans to add landscape and walkways to a triangular portion of land adjacent to Lantana at the FM 407/Hilltop Road intersection across from Tractor Supply Company.

Special thanks to Susan Kennedy of Ryno Lawn Care for the donation of a xeriscape design, and to Gold Landscape for the donation of benches along the new walkway.

Lantana Cares, a local 501c3 nonprofit, was established in 2016 by residents of Lantana for resident-empowered beautification, education, and recreation in the Lantana community.

To contact Lantana Cares directly, please email [email protected] or leave a voice message at ‪940-448-0406. Find Lantana Cares on the Lantana community website: lantanalive.com.

-Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad

Briefly…

Lantana resident Diane Wetherbee was sworn in as a new member with a four-year term on the Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #7 board in November. Wetherbee replaces Steve Spence, who resigned on Oct. 1 due to a relocation.

New playground equipment has been installed at Mustang Park in Crescent thanks to a $70,000 grant from the Lantana Educational/Charitable Foundation.

The mailing address for Lantana Community Association homeowners association monthly dues check payments has been updated. The new address is: Lantana Community Association, c/o Insight Association Management, P.O. Box 98211, Phoenix, AZ 85038-0211. Payments from the previous lock box will forward for a limited time.

The two Fresh Water Supply Districts entered into an agreement with Lantana RV Village LLC to provide wastewater service to the planned recreational vehicle park to be located outside of Lantana on Hilltop Road.

The Lantana Community Association is planning to reopen the community’s two fitness centers on December 1. The gyms have been closed since March 17.

Development Watch

Lantana had 4,014 occupied homes as of Oct. 31 with an estimated population of 13,046.