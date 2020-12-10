Bartonville Town Update — December 2020

Happy Holidays from Bartonville!

I would like to thank everyone who voted in the November 3, 2020 election. A total of 1,024 of the 1,331 Bartonville registered voters cast their ballots, an astonishing 80.69%! This was the highest voter turnout in the history of the Town. The ballot proposition for the Sales Tax Reauthorization for Street Maintenance passed with 880 in favor, 144 against. The ½ cent collected on every taxable purchase made in the Town is dedicated to street maintenance.

What would be the holidays without the Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa program? It is currently in progress, providing hope and relief to Bartonville children in need. If you are interested in participating in this opportunity to provide toys and clothing, please stop by Town Hall at 1941 E. Jeter Road and select an ornament from our Christmas tree. Each ornament lists a child’s requested items. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also welcome. Please drop off your gift at Town Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 14th along with the ornament that you selected. Thank you to the Bartonville community for helping to spread holiday cheer! For more information, please call 817-693-5280.

On Tuesday, November 17th, the Bartonville Town Council recognized 10 Bartonville small businesses who were recipients of the Bartonville Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. The grant funds were a portion of the stimulus money the Town of Bartonville received from the US Department of Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). We are proud to reinvest these funds in local businesses impacted by COVID-19 as they continue to serve our community.

A friendly reminder concerning recyclables in Bartonville: please keep contaminants such as trash and debris out of the recycle bin. Acceptable items include paper, broken-down cardboard, plastics #1-7, and aluminum or steel cans. Examples of items that are not accepted include oil or grease containers, electronics or appliances, yard waste, or hangers. If you have any questions over acceptable items, please call Waste Connections at 817-222-2221 or Town Hall at 817-693-5280.

The next General Election for Town Council is May 1, 2021 for Places 1, 3, and 5. The first day to file for a place on the ballot is January 13, 2021. The deadline is Friday, February 12, 2021. Candidate application packets for qualified citizens will be available to download from the Town’s website after January 4, 2021.

Lastly, Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, December 24th, Friday, December 25th, and Friday, January 1st in observation of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Wishing everyone peace and joy this Christmas and a blessed and healthy New Year!