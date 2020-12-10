From the Desk of Bobbie Mitchell — December 2020

12 Days of Gratitude

With the holiday season upon us, it is a time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks to God for His Grace and Mercy. In celebration of the Christmas season, we decided to change up the 12 days of Christmas a little this year:

On the first day of Gratitude, we are thankful for the support our Denton County residents as we all work together to help each other through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the second day of Gratitude, we are thankful for the $147 million Denton County CARES Act funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, which helped us assist many Denton County residents.

On the third day of Gratitude, we are thankful that we have been able to help more than 3,500 households from being homeless during the pandemic.

On the fourth day of Gratitude, we are thankful for being in Denton County where we continue to see record-breaking growth with companies bringing more job opportunities.

On the fifth day of Gratitude, we are thankful we could help more than 1,600 businesses across the county with $35.7 million in grants to help them recover losses.

On the sixth day of Gratitude, we are thankful for our Denton County Public Health team for the 10,100 free COVID-19 tests they have provided, the contract tracing they continue to do and the 30,500 call center calls they have taken. We are also thankful for the nurses, medical technicians, physicians and other medical professionals for the many hours, days, weeks and months they have been caring for us.

On the seventh day of Gratitude, we are thankful for our Emergency Services first responders who have provided more than 1.27 million masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, gowns, face shields and cleaning kits to county offices, area first responders, communities and long-term care facilities. We are also thankful for first responders who have been on the front lines throughout this year.

On the eighth day of Gratitude, we are thankful that we could provide more than 20,000 25-lb. boxes of fruits and vegetables as well as 12,000 turkeys and hams as part of $2.6 million in food we’ve given to families in need.

On the ninth day of Gratitude, we are thankful to United Way of Denton County and our many non-profits who have worked together to help our residents, using more than $1.6 million in grants from Denton County CARES.

On the tenth day of Gratitude, we are thankful for all of the many volunteers who have helped pass out much-needed food and clothing or assisted someone in staying in their home.

On the eleventh day of Gratitude, we are thankful for the collaboration among all of our federal, state, counties, municipalities, school districts, colleges and universities to ensure we could continue to serve the public.

On the twelfth day of Gratitude, we are thankful for who we are, what we have, and for our family and friends.

Round Up Of Local Events

(It’s always a good idea to call first to confirm that the event is occurring as scheduled.)

Flower Mound Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8-10:30 a.m. 1200 Gerault Road. Families are invited to join Santa for a pancake breakfast at the Community Activity Center. There will be an opportunity to make a craft and write a wish list for Santa. Bring a camera to get the best photo ops. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.flower-mound.com.

Old Town Holiday Stroll: Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Plans include the annual Lewisville Morning Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast with Santa (as a carryout event), vendor booths, an artificial skating rink, and live entertainment.

Santa Day at the Highland Village Fire Station: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 1–4 p.m. 1200 Highland Village Road. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and have your pictures taken, enjoy the bounce house, face painting and other activities for kids. There will be popcorn, cookies, cotton candy and hot chocolate. An enjoyable event for the entire family. 972-317-0890

Lake Dallas Lighting Up The Season: Saturday, Dec. 5, from 5:30–7 p.m. 212 Main Street. Free drive-thru event. The Christmas tree will be in the parking lot of City Hall with Santa and his elves ready to wave to everyone as they drive by. Goody bags with treats will be passed out and letters to Santa can be dropped off.

Flower Mound Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6-9 p.m. 1200 Gerault Road. Join the Town to celebrate its annual Christmas tree lighting. There will be musical performances, pictures with Santa Claus, carriage rides, kids’ activities, and much more.

Gingerbread House Decorating: Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2-4 p.m. 1200 Gerault Road, Flower Mound. It’s the season for decorating gingerbread houses! A pre-built house and all decorations needed will be provided by the Town’s recreation staff. Pre-registration is required. www.flower-mound.com

Hickory Creek Drive Thru Tree Lighting: Friday, Dec. 11, from 6–8 p.m. 1075 Ronald Regan Dr. A family drive thru tree lighting with Santa and many other holiday characters at Hickory Creek Town Hall.

Carriage Rides at The Shops at Highland Village: Now through Dec. 21. 1701 Shoal Creek. Friday/Saturday from 5–9 p.m., Sunday/Monday ride times 2–6 p.m. Complimentary horse drawn carriage rides. Pick-up location is outside of Nestle Toll House Cafe and will be on a first come first served with the last ride beginning half an hour before closing. www.theshopsathighlandvillage.com

Living Christmas Card Victorian Carolers at The Shops at Highland Village: Now through Dec. 23. 1701 Shoal Creek. Mon. – Sat. from 5–8 p.m. Sundays from 3–6 p.m. The Living Christmas Card Quartet will be singing holiday classics to put all in a festive mood.

Let it Glow Holiday Light Show at The Shops at Highland Village

Now through Jan. 2. 1701 Shoal Creek. 60-foot Christmas Tree and over 245,000 LED lights synchronized to holiday music. Light shows will occur nightly every hour on the hour from 6–9 p.m.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.