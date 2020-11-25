Senior Talk DFW: Home for the Holidays

The holidays are almost here. How do your plans and celebrations look different this year? Still flying across the country to visit parents? Or opting to drive? Or opting to not go this year? If they are local are you still planning a get together? There will be varied responses. What traditions are you still able to have? What new traditions can you start?

As you plan here’s a few things to consider. People we love are the easiest ones to take for granted. Think about how many more “holidays” you may have with parents and family. Love your family, spend time, be kind and serve one another. It’s a time to forgive and to remember. Make no room for regrets. Tomorrow is not promised and today is short. Google “Saddest and Sweetest Christmas commercial.” Have your tissues handy.

If you are able to visit your parents or older family members, do a checkup. Now, you don’t tell them that’s what you are doing. Be observant, especially if you don’t see them every day. You may notice things other family members who see them more often don’t. Have they lost weight? Things less tidy than usual? For a checklist of items to consider go to Facebook and like “Senior Talk DFW.”

For your get togethers (in person or online) set up a video recorder (you have it on your phone) and take lots of pictures! Ask for stories about when your parents or older family members were growing up (even if you’ve heard them many times before) and record them. You’ll cherish them later! Have an older adult read a children’s book and record it. Take group photos. “Family is our link to the past and the bridge to our future.”– Alex Haley

Start those difficult conversations if it’s time for a family member to move where they’ll receive more care and have more social interaction. Where do you start? You want a trusted professional to help guide you.

Happy Thanksgiving!

