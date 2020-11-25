Lewisville man dies of COVID-19

A man in his 50s from Lewisville has died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 148.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s family and friends over this holiday as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we ask for your vigilant adherence to public health guidance to slow the rapidly increasing COVID-19 spread. We owe it to our family, friends, and neighbors to do our part in wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing our hands frequently.”

DCPH also announced 439 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 314 of which are active, as well as 185 new recoveries. There are now 5,345 active cases in the county and 17,296 total recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Dec. 1 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.