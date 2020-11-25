Denton County among state’s most generous givers, study says

Denton County residents are some of the most generous givers in Texas, according to a recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company.

SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most money for charitable causes and organizations. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who make charitable donations. According to the analysis, Denton County ranked as the fourth most charitable in Texas, behind only Kendall, Rockwall and Collin counties.

Speaking of generosity, one of the most popular day to give is coming up next week. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Click here for more information.