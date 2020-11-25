Lantana teen actor participating in local art show

The coronavirus pandemic has changed daily life for everyone, and 18-year-old actor Emily Holder, of Lantana, is trying to make the best of the new circumstances.

Holder was planning to take college classes this year, but after the pandemic hit, she decided to take a gap year between high school and college. That opened up new possibilities in her favorite activities, art and acting.

“I’ve always said painting is my relaxation, and acting is my passion,” Holder said. “Acting has helped me release my emotions, and painting has taught me patience. They’ve helped me with each other, and in life in general.”

Holder, who appeared in the new comedic horror film Freaky starring Vince Vaughn, recently filmed for the TV show Dead Silent amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was different,” she said. “They took stage precautions to a new level and made sure everyone was safe. It’s the new normal.”

Also during the pandemic, Holder has been giving paintings to people affected by COVID-19.

“My mom’s friend had a family member who died, and I thought it’d be great to paint a portrait for them,” Holder said. “I’ve made other paintings for kids I babysat for, and for other people in Lantana. It’s a great feeling to be able to do that for someone else. I don’t put a lot of pressure on myself when I’m painting, and I think my paintings turn out better because of it. Giving a painting to someone and seeing their reaction is the best feeling in the world.”

Some of Holder’s art is currently on display through Jan. 9 at ARThouse Flower Mound, 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 600.

“They saw some of the paintings I did for people whose loved ones passed away due to COVID-19, and the theme of the art show is based on the coronavirus,” Holder said. “I had a lot to paint about, and the paintings speak for me. I feel very blessed to be able to do that and to speak out what’s happening in my mind, what I think a lot of people are feeling.”

As part of the “2 Woman Art Show,” there will be a coronavirus-safe “Meet the Artists” event with Holder and Anita Robbins on Dec. 4 from 7-8 p.m.