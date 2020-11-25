Lantana Crime Watch — November 2020

Lantana had 133 calls for service for the month of October. Deputies responded to 23 alarm calls and 60 traffic related calls.

Holidays and Mental Health

With the holidays approaching, Denton County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit/Crisis Intervention Team is aware that the majority of people with mental illness report that the holidays make their conditions worse.

The holidays don’t necessarily worsen mental health conditions specifically, but they do have the tendency to create more stress. It is the resulting stress that can then trigger or exacerbate mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety.

DCSO Investigators assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) use their dual certifications as Peace Officers and Certified Mental Health Officers to obtain the most appropriate placement for individuals assessed for emergency commitment.

The CIT provides the citizens of Denton County with professional law enforcement mental health assessments and transportation of the mentally ill. In doing so, the CIT conducts emergency apprehension and detentions independently and in conjunction with Denton County MHMR, the Local Mental Health Authority (LMHA).

The CIT remains in constant cooperation with the Local Mental Health Authority and area law enforcement agencies to comply with jail diversion requirements with the goal of reducing the number of mentally ill persons being inappropriately incarcerated in the Denton County Jail and other detention facilities within the county.

Please remember that if your feelings of sadness during the holidays are accompanied by suicidal thoughts, do one of the following immediately:

Call 911

Go immediately to a hospital emergency room.

Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

We are hiring Detention Officers! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752 per year. Visit our website to apply. /www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty