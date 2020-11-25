Highland Village Police Blotter — November 2020

A motorcyclist died several days after a collision with a car in Highland Village. Police responded to the accident at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the intersection of FM 407 and Highland Village Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that an elderly man headed east on FM 407 in a Cadillac sedan was trying to turn left to head north on Highland Village Road when he turned in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was headed west. The motorcyclist, Ken Morgan, 56, struck the car and was thrown off the motorcycle. He died days later from injuries he sustained in the crash. Morgan served as a member of the Highland Village Police Department Auxiliary from 2003-2018.

From Sept. 21 to Oct. 28, Highland Village police responded to two harassment cases, one terroristic threat, one DWI and one assault (family violence), among other incidents. On Oct. 12, a suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, theft and warrants. On Oct. 20, one suspect was arrested for fraud, forgery, failure to identify as a fugitive and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.