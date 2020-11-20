High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 33, McKinney Boyd 21

The outlook seemed grim for Guyer on Friday night, but with 33 unanswered points, the Wildcats rallied in spectacular fashion to earn a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory against McKinney Boyd.

Boyd took a 21-0 lead in the game before the Wildcats scored on a 41-yard field goal from Michael Mayfield right at the half.

The Guyer defense forced a punt to start the third quarter, and then scored on a 5-yard run from Byron Phillips to make it 21-0 Boyd.

Early in the fourth quarter, Phillips scored on a 1-yard run and Eli Stowers hit Si Stovall on a two-point conversion to make it a 21-18 game.

The Wildcats defense then came up big, getting a safety to make it 21-20 Guyer, and 10 plays later took their first lead of the night, when Phillips broke a 42-yard run to make it 26-21 Guyer.

Phillips finished the game with 144 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.

With 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, Stowers galloped 60 yards for a score to seal the deal for the Wildcats.

Guyer (6-2, 4-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at Little Elm.

Texas A&M commits Eli Stowers and Deuce Harmon celebrating Guyer’s 33-31 win over McKinney Boyd. They’ll both be in College Station January #GigEm pic.twitter.com/lcXRtb8EIi — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) November 21, 2020

Plano West 20, Flower Mound 10

The Jags jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Friday night, but could not hold on for the victory.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Jaguars drove 76 yards and scored on a 10-yard run from Peyton Porter to make it 7-0 Flower Mound.

Early in the third quarter, Bert Auburn kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0, and after a Plano West touchdown, the game was 10-7 at the end of three in favor of Flower Mound.

Plano West scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, however, to get the win.

Flower Mound (3-5, 1-4) will host Plano at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

Argyle 56, Stephenville 27

The Eagles advanced another round in the playoffs on Thursday night at Globe Life Park, defeating Stephenville to claim an area championship.

Argyle (12-0, 6-0) drove 82 yards on its opening possession and scored on a 12-yard run from Tito Byce.

The Eagle’s defense intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, and Byce added a second touchdown run, this time of 11-yards to make it 14-0 Argyle.

Stephenville then cut Argyle’s lead to seven, before Argyle made it 21-7 on a 46-yard touchdown pass from CJ Rogers to Ward McCollum.

Eagles win 56-27 tonight against Stephenville at Globe Life Park! Great job Eagles and on to the next round! pic.twitter.com/PRfR3LPlAc — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) November 20, 2020

Stephenville answered with a rushing touchdown, but then Argyle began to pull away, scoring on a 3-yard run from Knox Scoggins, an 80-yard pass from Rogers to Cole Kirkpatrick and a 3-yard pass from Rogers to McCollum to make it 42-14 at the half.

Byce broke a 78-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, and Rogers hit Cash Walker on a 48-yard touchdown pass to extend the Eagles lead to 42 points at the end of three.

Stephenville scored a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 56-27.

Argyle will play Waco La Vega at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 in the Class 4A Division I Region II quarterfinal at Joshua High School.

Check back for updates.