Active COVID-19 cases in Denton County up 50% since Halloween

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Denton County is surging this month in Denton County, up nearly 50% in just three weeks.

According to the Denton County Public Health coronavirus report on Oct. 31, eight months into the pandemic, there were 3,031 active cases among county residents, which was the new record at the time. Just 20 days later, active cases are up to 4,496, much higher than any other point during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting this week, DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said he’s seeing many of the new cases amid this surge are related to Halloween gatherings.

“We’ve interviewed … community members, and many admitted to large gatherings on Halloween, and they were sick days later,” Richardson said. “That happened. These large gatherings are starting to show, just what we’ve always known, that’s risk.”

Richardson urged people to be safe this week ahead of Thanksgiving, as health officials worry that family gatherings could become a bunch of superspreader events all around the country.

“I am imploring the public — this is the week — limit interactions with large groups,” Richardson said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and maybe, just maybe, we can keep our families safe.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.