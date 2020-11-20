Alleged serial killer linked to Denton shooting arrested

A North Texas man accused in several random shootings around DFW — including one in Denton — has been arrested, according to police.

Jeremy Harris, 31, of Red Oak, is being held in Collin County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail on three charges of murder. WFAA-TV reported that Harris is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s father in Celina, as well as the recent random fatal shootings of a college student, a man at a stoplight and a homeless man. He is the suspect in shootings in Dallas, Frisco, Prosper and Denton. Dallas Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said Harris “is the definition of a serial killer.”

The Denton shooting occurred Tuesday night, according to the Denton Police Department. Two 20-year-old women were driving in the 2400 block of East University Drive when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting into their vehicle. Both women were shot and were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.

FOX 4 reported that Harris was seen Wednesday fleeing the scene of a house he burned down in Celina, where he allegedly killed 60-year-old Blair Carter. After a manhunt, he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.