Denton Community Market’s annual Holiday Market set for Nov. 28

The Denton Community Market Board is preparing for the annual Holiday Market on Nov. 28.

Visitors will find booths adorned with holiday decor, live roaming music and plenty of opportunities for holiday shopping, according to a news release from the market. As a special treat, visitors can take a socially distanced “selfie” with Ozzie, an “Elfie” straight from the North Pole. Ozzie will be making an exclusive appearance for market attendees of all ages to snap quick pics and perhaps, upon request, put in a good word with jolly old St. Nick.

The Market will feature local farms, artists and food vendors that have met high standards. It’s also pet-friendly with pet products. Roaming musicians include Simeon Davis & Jake Chaffee in the morning, and Olivia Countryman in the afternoon. The Market will be held at Denton County Historical Park, 317 West Mulberry St. for an extended amount of time.

“Our special Holiday Market hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will provide shoppers with plenty of time to visit each vendor”, said Caro Kauffman, Denton Community Market President.

The Holiday Market will have several COVID-19 requirements and guidelines for both vendors and customers. Vendor booths will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and all vendors are required to wear face covers, and have hand sanitizer available at their booths. Vendors have been instructed to maintain social distance of at least 6 feet while serving customers and handling payment. The following guidelines will be in place for customers:

Wearing of face covers is required.

There will be a defined entrance to the market and customers will be directed to the entrance.

Social distancing of 6 feet is advised, including when standing in line to visit a vendor.

No hand-to-hand contact will be allowed between vendors and shoppers. Customers should point to the product they would like, and then allow the vendor to put the product on the table for them, or bag it first, before the customer can pick it up. Place cash and credit cards on the table for vendors to pick up.

Anyone who is feeling unwell in any way should stay home.

Any shopper who is at a higher risk is advised to stay home.

Customers are encouraged to connect with vendors in advance to pre-order and pre-pay.

Following the Holiday Market, the Denton Community Market will feature three special markets on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visit the DCM’s website at dentonmarket.org before Nov. 28 for a final list of vendors and where they will be located for the special Holiday Market.