LantanaLinks — November 2020

Lantana Cares Helps Support Teachers & Students

Lantana Cares is a local 501c3 nonprofit organization that was established in 2016 to empower residents of Lantana in the pursuit of beautification, education, and recreation within the community.

The organization was recently granted funds from the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation to help with educational needs during this challenging time.

Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is a place for educators to find the resources, knowledge, & inspiration they need to teach at their best. This site offers more than 3-million free and paid resources, created by educators who understand what works. This online marketplace is growing every day to meet the needs of teachers both online and in the classroom. K-12 teachers at the five public schools where Lantana resident students attend can create a TpT Class Fund to raise money for specific resources.

To help, Lantana Cares is giving teachers a one-time grant of up to $100 on their TpT Class Fund to help fund their evolving needs during this time. This pilot program will run through December 31, 2020.

Due to disruptions in the 2020-2021 school year, some Lantana students may need additional targeted instruction to address areas where they have fallen behind grade level. Lantana Cares has received funding from the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation to help students access tutoring services. They are working with two established tutoring centers (The Tutoring Center in Bartonville & Mathnasium of Denton) to help families get the supplemental tutoring they need.

Lantana Cares will pay a portion of monthly tuition/program fees for 3 months. This pilot program is open to current Lantana resident students in grades K-12 only. It is available for students who enroll before January 31, 2021; or while program space at each participating tutoring location is available. Other restrictions apply.

To contact Lantana Cares directly, please email [email protected] or leave a voice message at ‪940-448-0406. Find Lantana Cares on the Lantana community website: lantanalive.com.

-Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad

Briefly…

The Lantana Community Association is planning to reopen the community’s two fitness centers on or around November 18. The gyms have been closed since March 17.

On Oct. 10 around 8 p.m., three young persons burned a 5-inch hole into the tube at the North Playground. Repairs are expected to cost $800. If you or your children have any information about the vandalism, contact the Association at 940-728-1660.

Lantana Cares has secured a grant to professionally landscape and maintain 840 feet of median along FM 407 at the community’s main entrance.

Twenty-four trucks delivered 8,500 bags of candy to costumed children in their driveways during the Monster Mile 2.0 event on Oct. 24.

The new Lantana Community Event Center at 1301 Haverford Lane served as an early voting and Election Day polling place for the November 3 general election.

Holiday Sip & Shop for a Cause

The Lantana Ladies League is hosting a Holiday Sip & Shop on Tuesday, November 17, from 5-8 p.m. to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a non-profit organization which funds research, advocates for social and political change, provides education, and sponsors services that help people with multiple sclerosis and their families.

Lantana Ladies League board member, Beth Caudill, is a champion for people living with MS. When she is not busy leading her Denton County real estate team, Beth is actively reaching out to others with the disease and finding ways to help with MS causes locally. Beth is always open to talking to people who want to know more about the disease and what she goes through.

“Some days might be harder than others,” she explained. “I just want people to know they have someone they can turn to. I would be happy to help you. Helping people is the reason I’m here.”

The Lantana Ladies League is partnering the event with Simply CoCo, a NEW local boutique in The Shops at Highland Village. During the Holiday Sip & Shop, Simply CoCo will donate 10% of boutique sale proceeds and 20% of Kendra Scott jewelry sale proceeds. There will be raffle prizes plus a holiday beverage for league members and guests to enjoy while shopping that evening. Members and guests can RSVP at lantanaladiesleague.com.

For more information about sponsorships, or to make a raffle prize donation, please contact Dana Epley at [email protected] or go to lantanaladiesleague.com to make a donation.

For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, please visit nationalmssociety.org.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President

Development Watch

Lantana had 4,005 occupied homes as of Sept. 30 with an estimated population of 13,016.