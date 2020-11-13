Harvest Happenings — November 2020

By Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

In these trying times, we have seen our neighbors struggle in ways we haven’t before. From layoffs to struggling small business owners, our neighbors are turning to their creative abilities to generate income for their families.

Shopping local has never been so important. Small, locally-owned businesses are really the backbone of our nation’s economy.

From clothing, jewelry, plants, to fresh produce, and handmade crafts, Harvest Market Day brings unique products that can’t be found on traditional corporate shelves.

Currently our vendors are only Harvest neighbors as this is a way for our community to come together, where they live, and sell their goods.

If you haven’t visited our Market Day, we encourage you to come out and shop local! The next Harvest Market Day will be on Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping done!

We really appreciate all of the support. Harvest Market Day has helped so many of our neighbors so thank YOU! We are better together!