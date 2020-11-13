Linda Cragin appointed principal of Hedrick Middle School

Lewisville ISD announced Friday that Linda Cragin has been appointed the new principal of Hedrick Middle School.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as the next leader of Hedrick Middle School,” Cragin said. “The best interests of students are always at the heart of my decisions, and I look forward to developing strong relationships with all the families we serve.”

Cragin currently serves as an assistant principal at Hebron High School. She succeeds longtime Hedrick principal Barbara Hamric, who retired in October, according to a news release from the district. Cragin joined LISD as the Director of Dance for Lewisville High School, also serving as the P.E. department chair, assisting with student council and completing a rigorous assistant principal internship during her time at LHS. Cragin then transitioned into administration, spending eight years as an assistant principal at Griffin Middle School before joining Hebron’s administrative team in 2020.

“As a lifelong educator, Ms. Cragin has a true passion for serving others,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers. “She strives to empower students and staff to be their best, and is committed to developing and maintaining a supportive learning environment. I am confident Hedrick students and staff will continue to thrive under her leadership.”

Career highlights for Cragin include creating a campus-wide tutoring system at Griffin, which helped students receive assistance in deficit areas and encouraged students to turn in work on time. Additionally, Cragin has served on numerous district committees such as the Back-to-School Fair, Legislative Advocacy, Policy Review and Future Pathways committees. Cragin has also been twice named a finalist for the LISD Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year honor.

A graduate of TCU, Cragin received her bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned her Master of Education in Educational Administration from Concordia University. Cragin holds her principal certificate (EC-12) as well as certifications in English (6-12), Physical Education (6-12), Social Studies Composite (6-12) and Dance (6-12).

Cragin is the proud mother of two children. Her son, Jake, is an educator and coach. Her daughter, Maddie, is a Lewisville High School graduate and also teaches in LISD.