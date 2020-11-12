Local school districts launch Adopt-an-Angel programs

Lewisville and Northwest ISDs are collecting donations for their Adopt-an-Angel programs to give underprivileged students a merrier Christmas this year.

Northwest ISD is asking community members to help 1,174 children this holiday season through its Virtual Angel Tree after receiving hundreds more requests for help than last year. You can visit the district’s Virtual Angel Tree website to adopt an “angel.” Parents provide a list of clothing sizes, interests and other information for each student on the tree. The process is entirely anonymous, with a $100 suggested spending budget for each child.

“This year in particular the needs of our students are far greater than previous years,” said Hailee Fojtasek, who runs the program Virtual Angel Tree for Northwest ISD Partners in Education. “Our Virtual Angel Tree program supports so many NISD families during the holidays. The joy and excitement this program brings to children is incredible, and we are so thankful to the community for its support to make their holiday wishes come true.”

Gifts should be delivered unwrapped with their printed Angel ID tag to the Northwest ISD Administration Building at 2001 Texan Drive in Justin by 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

Lewisville ISD‘s Adopt-an-Angel gift program is collecting gifts, gift cards and monetary donations at the Next Steps Center, 1305 Business 121, Suite 100 in Lewisville. LISD will serve more than 2,400 students through the program. Angels can be adopted until Nov. 30, and then gifts are due back between Dec. 1-9. Click here for more information.