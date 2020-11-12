Highland Village awards $46k to nonprofits

Each year the council allocates funds to support the nonprofits that provide essential services to the residents of Highland Village. The organization’s services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to the citizens of Highland Village on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services, according to a news release from the city.

The following organizations will receive funding:

Family Service Organizations: Special Abilities of North Texas, Denton County Friends of the Family, Inc., Youth and Family Counseling, WTF-Winning the Fight, Chisholm Trail RSVP, Salvation Army – Lewisville, SPAN, Inc./Meals on Wheels of Denton County, Children’s Service Organizations: CASA of Denton County, Inc., Communities in Schools of North Texas, PediPlace, LISD Education Foundation, Journey to Dream, Community Service Organizations: Friends of the Flower Mound Library, Highland Village Lions Foundation and Lewisville Lake Symphony.