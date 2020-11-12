Highland Village police, fire departments running toy and food drive

The Highland Village Police and Fire Departments are partnering together for its annual toy and food drive, but this year all donations will be collected online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The toy and food drive goes to families in the community to make sure the children receive gifts and food on Christmas.

The city has created a MyRegistry Wish List for the organizations that it has supported in the past. If you’re interested in giving, click on the organization you’d like to support and elect the item(s) you’d like to purchase from their list. The item(s) will be delivered directly to the organization.