Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department is warning residents about a recent rise in thefts of a specific car part.

The department said on social media Monday that there’s been an increase in thefts of catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device located on the bottom of vehicles. They can be stolen in seconds and are not stamped with an identifier, according to RPD, making these cases hard to solve.

Catalytic converters cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace. When one has been removed, the vehicle will make a loud roaring sound that will get louder as you push the gas pedal, or you’ll notice it’s not driving as smoothly, according to the department.