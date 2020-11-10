Denton County cuts ribbon on South County Line Road

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 Dianne Edmondson commemorated the completion of South County Line Road, which finished early and under budget, with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.

Four miles of the road — from FM 407 to Hwy 114 — west of Justin were reconstructed, according to the county. Design began six years ago and construction began in May 2019. All lanes were opened in early August while crews continued to work on drainage cross culverts, ditches, driveways and driveway culverts. Substantial completion was reached in mid-September with final completion in November.

“This $7.7 million project has created a two-lane thoroughfare with good drainage between two major traffic corridors,” Edmondson to a small gathering at the ribbon cutting.

South County Line Road serves a number of housing developments in the area with 770 rooftops under construction and an additional 2,000 proposed, bringing an additional 11,000 residents to the area. Some of the area housing developments near Justin and New Fairview include Avery Ranch, Prop Wash, Falcon Ridge, Dove Hollow, Guy James Ranch, Shale Creek and the proposed Constellation Lake.

“We finished the road earlier than projected and under the estimated $7.9 million cost,” Edmondson said. “It is important to me that we use our taxpayer dollars as wisely as we can while addressing the transportation needs of this growing region.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads also addressed the crowd, congratulating the commissioner on completion of the road project.

“I am glad to see completion of South County Line Road that we started years ago,” he said. “As you can see behind me, this road is an important connection as well as very scenic one with the buffalo amid the growing number of housing developments.”

Joining the commissioner at the ribbon cutting were Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Justin Mayor Alan Woodall, Justin Councilmember James Clark and New Fairview City Administrator Ben Nibarger.