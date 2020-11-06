Davis: Election results in three runoffs

Election Update

Election night in the City of Denton has come and gone, but in true 2020 fashion it leaves us with more questions than answers.

First, congratulations are in order to incoming Council Member Birdia Johnson, who the voters chose to represent District 1, and Council Member Deb Armintor, who retained her Place 5 At-Large seat. They will both be sworn in on November 17th.

However, no candidate secured a majority of the votes in District 2, Place 6 At-Large, or the Mayor’s race. Run-off elections for those positions will be on December 8th, with early voting in the weeks before.

I know, we’re all very tired of elections at this point. But we still need your voice to be heard in the leadership of your city. Just imagine how worn out those candidates must be!

Looking Forward

City Council will next meet on Tuesday, November 10th. Council will discuss:

• A proposed Trails Master Plan

• Important initiatives to address homelessness and poverty

• Accepting a $76,000 donation from the Denton Animal Shelter Foundation

• An ordinance prohibiting tethering animals, unless the owner is present

• Four zoning cases

• And more!

You can reach me by email at [email protected]. I look forward to hearing from you, and I’ll see you around town!