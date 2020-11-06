Christmas magic is in the air in Grapevine

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas.

Although 2020 is making the naughty list, Grapevine is still hosting hundreds of events over 40 days and will be transformed into a spectacular Winter Wonderland adorned with millions of twinkling lights.

As the holiday season approaches, Gaylord Texan Resort will feature a new one-of-a-kind marquee Christmas pop-up experience that will debut this month.

“I Love Christmas Movies” presents a multi-sensory exhibition in collaboration with Warner Bros. allowing guests to experience beloved holiday movies in a completely new way. The new pop-up experience anchors Gaylord Texan’s lineup of renowned annual Christmas programming, promising an enchanting holiday celebration this year.

Movies featured in the pop-up include “Polar Express,” “A Christmas Story,” “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” among others. There will be over 13 immersive scenes for guests to enjoy, as they listen to audio clips and view film props, making visitors feel as if they have stepped into part of the actual story.

Guests will travel with Buddy the Elf from Santa’s North Pole workshop to New York City; take photos in front of the Griswold’s house adorned with thousands of Christmas lights; and more.

Visitors can look forward to experiences such as snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating, character breakfasts, a holiday scavenger hunt, stories with Mrs. Claus, and Christmas-themed escape rooms as well as two brand new events including a walkthrough outdoor lights attraction and snowman building with real snow.

All of these can be enjoyed on the resort’s 125-acre property featuring four-and-a-half acres of airy indoor atriums decorated with two million twinkling lights, 15,000 shimmering ornaments, magical miniature train sets, and an all-new towering Christmas tree featuring a light show.

As the safety of its guests and employees is of paramount importance, the Christmas at Gaylord Hotels program is being developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social-distancing measures. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state and federal legislation.

Tickets for Christmas at Gaylord Texan are on sale now. Christmas programs at Gaylord Texan will take place November 13th, 2020 – January 3rd, 2021. Overnight Christmas packages inclusive of entrance into the I Love Christmas Movies immersive pop-up experience are available to book now.

For more information about the I Love Christmas Movies pop-up and Christmas programming, visit ChristmasatGaylordTexan.com.

Grapevine’s Annual North Pole Express

One of Grapevine’s signature events is the North Pole Express, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, where passengers of all ages board the beautifully decorated Victorian coaches of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a magical journey to the North Pole.

Tickets for this traditional Christmas experience are on sale now and can be purchased at GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.

Dates for the North Pole Express are November 27, 28, 29, 30 and December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Ticket prices for the North Pole Express are $34 for Touring Class and $38 for First Class, per person. A $5 Lap Child Ticket is required for children 12 months and younger.

The first priority of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad is the health and safety of guests. The beloved North Pole Express program will look slightly different with only 50 percent of seats in each coach available. In place of the Broadway-style Christmas show, the experience has been expanded to feature Santa and his cast of jovial elves entertaining guests onboard the train with energetic performances focusing on sharing in the kindness of the season.

Your ticket includes the North Pole Express excursion, a Memory Mug and a recipe card on how to make Santa’s Special Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk, Souvenir Ticket, “We Believe” Silver Bell, Christmas Cookie and a voucher for a complimentary photo with Santa.

Tickets for this special Christmas Capital of Texas do sell out very quickly, so families are encouraged to purchase tickets and book their stay in a Grapevine hotel as soon as possible.

For more information on Grapevine’s North Pole Express, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.