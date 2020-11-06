High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 38, Coppell 24

The Marauders continued their winning ways on Friday night, defeating Coppell by a score of 38-24.

It was Coppell that jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Marcus (6-0, 3-0) answered with a 95-yard drive on the ensuing series that culminated in a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Schott from Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier then hooked up with J. Michael Sturdivan on an 18-yard pass to make it 14-3, and John Wegendt kicked a 19-yard field goal to make it 17-3 Marcus at the half.

Marcus extended its lead to 21 on a 7-yard pass from Nussmeier to Dallas Dudley, but Coppell answered with a touchdown of its own to make it 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Marcus took a 31-10 lead on a 9-yard pass from Nussmeier to Connor Vaughn, and following a Coppell touchdown, Gabe Espinoza scored on a 2-yard run to make it 38-17 Marauders with 6:10 left in the game.

Nussmeier finished the game with 433 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.

Marcus will head to Plano to face Plano West at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Lewisville 51, Flower Mound 21

The Jaguars struggles continued on Friday night, as they fell to Lewisville by a score of 51-21.

After getting down 7-0 in the first quarter, the Jaguars (2-4, 0-3) recovered a Lewisville fumble and drove 35 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run from Peyton Porter.

The Farmers scored again to make it 21-7 and tacked on 16 more points to lead 37-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Porter scored on another 1-yard run to make it 37-14 Lewisville.

The Farmers scored twice more to lead by 37 points, before Nick Evers hit Walker Mulkey on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 51-21 early in the fourth.

Flower Mound will travel to Plano at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 to take on Plano East at Kimbrough Stadium.