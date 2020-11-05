Sonic, gas station, car wash coming to Argyle area

A small development recently began construction on Hwy 377 near Argyle.

A car wash and a Shell gas station with a convenience store and a Sonic fast food restaurant is coming to the southeast corner of Hwy 377 and Frenchtown Road, according to Owner Chris Roach. The Sonic restaurant won’t have its usual drive-in stalls, but will have dine-in seating and a drive-thru. The Argyle Car Wash will be fully automated and have free vacuums.

Roach said that he and his company have been working on the project for over three years, and they were encouraged to find a location just outside the town limits because it would have difficulty getting approved by the Argyle Town Council. They wanted to be close to Argyle because of the area’s residential growth and lack of fast food and gas station options.

“Argyle is growing exponentially,” he said. “We think they’ll do really well there.”

The project is expected to be complete by late Spring 2021. Roach said they are selling a third lot next to the car wash.