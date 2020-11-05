Cajun restaurant now open in Argyle

A new cajun restaurant opened Thursday in Argyle.

St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales is now open in the old Fuzzy’s location on Hwy 377, just north of the FM 407 intersection. The restaurant space has been painted and redecorated, inside and out, in a cajun experience where “the French Quarter meets backwater Louisiana.” The eatery offers “down-home Louisiana cooking” with a full bar and signature cocktails. Guests will order from the counter, and their orders will be brought to their table.

Click here for more information why Radical Hospitality Group decided to close Fuzzy’s and reopen the space as St. Argyle’s.