Kendra Scott shop to open in Highland Village

Popular jewelry store Kendra Scott will open its new pop-up location on Friday in The Shops at Highland Village.

The 2,147 square-foot store will display Kendra Scott’s newly launched Winter 2020 Collection.

Kendra Scott’s collections are iconic for their custom created stone shapes, genuine materials, and innovative design details. The store will also showcase the brand’s unique Kendra Scott Color Bar offering shoppers an interactive experience to create customized jewelry in minutes and leave with it in hand.

Since Kendra Scott established its footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth with the opening of its West Village store in 2013, it has continued to show its support for the local community, through local partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys, Fort Worth Rodeo, Ally’s Wish, Cattle Baron’s Ball, and Habitat for Humanity.

Continuing Kendra Scott’s commitment to the local community, The Shops at Highland Village store will host a Grand Opening party with Denton County Friends of the Family on November 6-8. Twenty percent of the store’s proceeds will be donated back to the nonprofit.

“We will have a lot of activities throughout the entire weekend. Along with our individually wrapped sips and sweets, on Friday, November 6 we will have Viv Jordan a Calligraphy artist to customize our home goods for customers and live music with Preston Cole. We will also have lots of surprises and an exciting gift with purchase (while supplies last). Come out on Sunday from 12-2pm to enjoy our mobile Coffee cart and grab a warm Latte,” according to a press release from Kendra Scott.

The Kendra Scott store is located in The Shops at Highland Village at 1500 Cottonwood Creek #180, Highland Village, TX 75077.

For more information, visit its website.