TWU to hold drive-thru graduation at Speedway

In December, Texas Motor Speedway will host drive-thru graduation events for Texas Woman’s University grads.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, TWU held virtual ceremonies in May. Now, the university says that students who applied for May, August and December commencement ceremonies are invited to participate in the drive-thru graduation events, scheduled for Dec. 11-13, according to a news release from the university. Graduates will mark their graduation milestone by literally crossing the finish line at the Texas Motor Speedway in far south Denton County.

Participants will be allowed up to two carloads at each event. As part of the ceremony, 2020 graduates will step out of their vehicles in full regalia, receive their diploma covers, then later pose for photos.

“TWU is pleased to be able to offer these options for our graduates to safely celebrate with family and friends whilemaintaining the health and safety practices that are so important at this time,” said Carolyn Kapinus, Ph.D., TWU’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “We are fortunate to have Texas Motor Speedway partner with us to give our students a memorable way to graduate. And, we are thankful that long-time TWU supporter Mike Rydin, owner of HCSS, offered use of his business property in honor of his late wife, TWU alumna and occupational therapy faculty member Dr. Sophie Rydin.”

Event times will be announced next month. Click here for more information.