Early voting ends Friday

The early voting period in Texas is nearing its end.

Early voting began a week early this year, on Oct. 13, and ends on Friday. Election Day is on Tuesday.

In Denton County, more than 60% of all registered voters — 341,646 — have already voted in-person or by mail, according to the county on Wednesday.

Early voting has one significant advantage over Election Day rules, in that Denton County residents who are registered to vote may vote at any early voting location in the county, but on Election Day, they must go to their specific precinct’s location.

All Denton County early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Many early voting locations are in southern Denton County, including Argyle Town Hall, Corinth City Jail, Denton County Southwest Courthouse, Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Flower Mound Senior Center, Flower Mound Town Hall, Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Northwest ISD Administration Building, Lantana Community Event Center, Northlake Town Hall and Roanoke Public Library. Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses.

Find southern Denton County candidate information here.