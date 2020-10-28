Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35E in Lewisville

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a seven-vehicle crash on I-35E in Lewisville.

The motorcycle collided with a car around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Hwy 121, and the motorcyclist fell to the ground, according to a city spokesman. A couple cars trying to avoid the crash hit the motorcyclist while he was on the ground, killing him, before they crashed themselves.

In total, seven vehicles were involved, and all the drivers stopped and remained on the scene. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Bennett Lane, and the highway was shut down for several hours as police investigated, according to the city.

It’s not known what caused the initial crash, but investigators are looking into the wet road conditions and speed as possible causes. No charges are expected to be filed against the drivers that struck the motorcyclist, who has not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.