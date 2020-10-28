4 more elderly Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Four more elderly Denton County residents have died of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 127.

The deaths reported Wednesday include three residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco — two men in their 70s and a woman over 80 — as well as a man in his 70s who resided at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care in Denton.

The news comes one day after DCPH reported five COVID-19 deaths, three of which were Saddle Brook residents.

“As we report the deaths of four additional Denton County residents today, we ask everyone to please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue following public health recommendations to protect your family, friends and yourself.”

DCPH also announced 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 108 are active, as well as 88 new recoveries. There are now 2,873 active cases and 13,592 total recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.