Denton County judge tests positive for COVID-19

Denton County Judge Andy Eads, 49, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home following all CDC isolation guidelines, according to a news release from the county.

Judge Eads has been in quarantine since Monday after he was notified of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Due to being in quarantine since Monday, Judge Eads’ contact with others has been limited to household members only.

As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health (DCPH), any individual identified as a close contact will be asked to quarantine.

On Monday, Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home.

“I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Judge Eads said. “By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced.

“I want everyone to know that I feel good and will continue to work at home while I recover,” Judge Eads said.