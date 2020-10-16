DCTA offering free rides to the polls on select days

On three select days this election season, voters can ride Denton County Transportation Authority services for free to cast their ballots.

On the early voting days of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and Election Day Nov. 3, free rides will be available on the following DCTA services:

A-train commuter rail

Connect Bus system (Denton and Lewisville)

University of North Texas (UNT) Campus Shuttles

Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand

Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) Evening On-Demand

No proof of voter registration or destination is required to ride DCTA free on these days, according to a news release from the agency. Face coverings are required on DCTA services, and other health and safety precautions are being utilized because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for more information on DCTA. Denton County voters can locate their polling places at votedenton.com or by using the Denton County interactive map.