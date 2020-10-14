News from Double Oak Town Hall — October 2020

Town Council Approves Budget and Reduces Property Tax Rate

The budget fully funds the requests of our public safety departments, town administration, public works, municipal court and provides for other town needs and responsibilities. The council adopted a lower tax rate of $0.229210. I applaud our councilmembers for their stewardship and fiscal responsibility.

Residents will find the approved fiscal year budget and tax rate information on the town website.

Thank you to our residents for your assistance during the budget process.

I especially want to thank our town council members, town treasurer, department heads, staff, and our partners for their commitment and dedication during the year.

Our town is thankful for the hard work of Mayor Pro Tem Joe Dent, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Billie Garrett and Councilmembers Anita Nelson, Scott Whisenhunt and Von Beougher. I want everyone to know that these five outstanding councilmembers work daily for the residents and for our town. They have my appreciation and full support.

Timberleaf Drive Paving Project

The Timberleaf Drive asphalt paving project is complete. Thanks to our residents for your patience during this public works project. The town sincerely appreciates the assistance of longtime town volunteers and leaders Gary Garrett and Dr. Gary Goodman.

Regess Krueger Retires from Planning and Zoning Commission

On behalf of the town, thank you to Regess Krueger for your 26 years of exemplarily service on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Mr. Krueger was so committed and dedicated that I believe he only missed one or two meetings during his entire career of service. Thank you Regess Krueger for your many years of service to Double Oak.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

The project should be awarded in October. The town will provide construction and timeline updates on our website. The town is very grateful to our former commissioner and now County Judge Andy Eads and our wonderful Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson for their commitment and support for this project that will greatly benefit Double Oak and Flower Mound residents and improve emergency service response times.

Reminder to Sign Up to Receive Town Information

E-Alerts for department-specific news, town news, and urgent alerts, please take the time to subscribe on our website www.doubleoak.texas.gov/subscribe. Anyone can subscribe to get notices on those topics, and it is up to you on what you wish to receive.

If you have any questions or problems, feel free to reach out to us at Town Hall at 972-539-9464.

