Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — October 2020

As your Mayor Pro Tem, my principal area of responsibility is as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Town of Copper Canyon.

As a board member of the Argyle Fire District (now Denton County Emergency Services District: ESD #1), I see how our fire department is equipped both in terms of equipment and especially personnel. Chief Mac and his team are continually updating their services.

For Copper Canyon, our main concerns are emergency procedures in three areas…tornados, fires, and train derailment in the middle of town. There is no one answer to “What do we do if…?” The Argyle Fire District has developed plans in coordination with our surrounding cities, mainly Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Denton and others, to handle major emergencies should they arise.

With that being said, it is important that all our citizens stay informed through “Everbridge Emergency Notification.” You can sign up by going to the Argyle Fire District website. The Denton County Sherriff’s department and the Argyle Fire District are our first lines of defense in such emergencies.

With all the current problems occurring around the country, I am now concerned with how our community will be protected should violence (especially mob violence) creep into our area. Yes, it may seem like a distant problem now, but we still need to be prepared.

Our “Neighborhood Watch” program, headed by Paula Castillo, has begun to take root. And while a program like this can do a lot, the responsibly is still yours to be vigilant and aware of what is happening in your neighborhood. Boiling it down, “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.” This is now more important than ever. In the meantime, we are meeting with law enforcement officials to find out what their specific plans are in this regard. New signs are in place around town announcing our Neighborhood Watch Program.

Our deputies assigned to Copper Canyon are doing their best to keep speeds down on our main thoroughfares. With the new radar equipment (which the town has purchased) their job will be made much easier and more efficient.

On November 3, 2020, the residents of Copper Canyon will have the opportunity to vote on a proposition extending the Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) for another twenty (20) years.

The Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) provides revenue from a 1% sales tax dedicated to funding Copper Canyon’s efforts to provide security, traffic control and preventing crime in Copper Canyon. The district was established in 2015. It is paid by people who do business with Copper Canyon businesses.

Since the beginning, the CCPD has collected over $300,000 from sales taxes in Copper Canyon. These funds are used to offset the cost of providing Police Protection services for the Town.

Please support the Crime Control and Prevention District.

Our website will soon have an “Emergency” tab which will have vital information for you. This information is also included below:

What kind of major emergencies are most likely to affect Copper Canyon? There are three that are ever-present and in the minds of residents and first responders. They are tornadoes, fire, and train derailment.

With all the fires out West, how would Copper Canyon be able to handle a large fire?The likelihood of fires that exist in the western part of the country is very remote here because there is not enough fuel to support such large fires. Grass fires are the most prevalent type of fires in this area and the Argyle Fire District and supporting departments are well equipped to handle these.

What is the notification process if there is a major emergency affecting the town? The major warning system for all residents is EVERBRIDGE. All residents should sign up to receive notifications. One can sign up by going to the Argyle Fire District’s website: www.argylefire.com. Scroll to the bottom and click on “Everbridge Emergency Notification.” If you do not sign up, then you will not receive notifications about local emergencies. You can still receive weather warnings by utilizing the television station weather warning systems (channels 4,5,8,11). Please just take a few minutes to do this.

In case of a tornado warning, what should we do? You will be notified through Everbridge or other weather warning systems. A valuable website that has information on what to in case of a tornado warning is knowhat2do.com. There is also additional information on this site that will prepare you for most emergencies

If a tornado devastates our town, what can we do to help? If such an occurrence were to take place, first responders would be on the scene immediately. They will advise and help you. Once you determine that you and your family are safe, check on you neighbors and determine their situation and help if you can. DO NOT put yourself in danger. In situations like this, one of the most dangerous occurrences is downed power lines. Be aware and be careful.

A major rail line runs through Copper Canyon; what is the procedure in case of a derailment? Again, Everbridge will be the notification system that will advise you of such an emergency. Copper Canyon is fortunate that the rail line running through our Town is mainly a freight line; it is uncommon for a train with chemicals to travel through Copper Canyon. If that does happen, the fire department is notified weeks ahead when the train will be travelling through the Town

What is Copper Canyon’s evacuation procedure and routes? Because every emergency is different in nature, there is no specific evacuation route. If an evacuation is necessary, first responders will direct you.

In case of an active shooter in or near Copper Canyon, how will we be notified and what should we do? Everbridge will notify those affected about what is happening and advise them accordingly. But immediately “shelter in place.” Lock doors and move to a safe area inside your home. Do not forget to take a phone, flashlight, and any other items you might deem necessary.

Where can I learn more about how to handle emergencies? There are many websites that are helpful in determining what to do in case of an emergency, either personal or general in nature. Find a list of links at www.coppercanyon-tx.org

About children: There are major dangers that adults should be aware of; and they are septic tanks (prevalent in our area) and swimming pools. A great website for information on children’s emergencies of all kinds is: www.cookchildrens.org

What are my responsibilities as a citizen? Your main responsibility is to do everything you can to keep you and your family safe, and that begins with you and others being well informed and prepared for an emergency. If you find yourself in that kind of situation and do not know what to do, call 911

If You See Something, Say Something!