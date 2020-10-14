Local Census response rate higher than national, state

Local towns in southern Denton County responded to the U.S. Census at a higher rate than the rest of the state and country.

The U.S. Census Bureau launched an interactive map to show self-response rates in each state, county and city. As of Tuesday, the national self-response rate reached 66.8%, and Texas was 62.6%. Denton County surpassed that, with a self-response rate of 71.2%, among the highest in the state.

Local towns in southern Denton County were also higher than the state and national self-response rate, with Argyle at 69.2%, Flower Mound at 78.2%, Highland Village at 83.3% and Roanoke at 69.2%.

The Census Bureau conducted nonresponse followup operations around the country this year to ensure that everyone who didn’t self-respond is counted. The nonresponse followup completion rate in the Denton County area is 99.9%.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, according to the Associated Press. The deadline is now Thursday.

Everyone living in the United States must respond to the Census this year. Census takers will begin interviewing homes that haven’t responded in late May, and the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress in December.

The Census is the federal government’s process of counting all the people living in the country every 10 years. Residents should have received mail from the U.S. Census Bureau with information about how to respond by via mail, phone or online.

The Census asks residents basic information about the demographics of the people living in the home. It takes 10 minutes to complete.

The Census information is important because an estimated $675 billion in federal funds is being distributed to states, counties and communities annually based on population and households, according to Denton County Judge Andy Eads. For each 1% of individuals not counted, the state could lose an estimated $300 million every year in federal funding. For Denton County, that same under-counted 1 percent equates to $10.2 million in federal funding losses per year or an estimated $102 million for the next decade. The Census is also used to determine how many seats each state should get in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Go to census.gov for more information.