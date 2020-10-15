Early voting turnout in Denton County nearly doubles 2016

After two days of early voting in Denton County, the turnout has nearly doubled what it was in the first two days of early voting in the 2016 general election.

According to the county, 35,944 Denton County residents cast their ballots on Tuesday, up from 16,955 on Day 1 of early voting in 2016. On Wednesday, 33,842 Denton County residents voted, up from 19,306 on Day 2 of early voting in 2016.

In addition to being a highly contentious presidential election, this election includes all local races that were originally scheduled for May, but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters will cast ballots for national, state, county and city races ahead of and on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Early voting began Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day except for Sundays, when they will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Denton County Elections Office.

There are many early voting locations in southern Denton County, including Argyle Town Hall, Corinth City Jail, Denton County Southwest Courthouse, Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Flower Mound Senior Center, Flower Mound Town Hall, Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Northwest ISD Administration Building, Lantana Community Event Center, Northlake Town Hall and Roanoke Public Library. Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses.

Applications for a ballot by mail must be submitted by Oct. 23. Click here for more information.