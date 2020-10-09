Local teen drafted by the Detroit Red Wings

Cross Hanas, an 18-year-old hockey player from Highland Village, was drafted this week by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Hanas, a left wing, was drafted in the second round, 55th overall, on Wednesday. He just completed his second season with the Portland Winterhawks, a junior hockey team in the Western Hockey League. CBSSports.com called Hanas “a highly creative playmaker with the skill set to make something out of nothing in the offensive zone.”

The Red Wings released a video interview with Hanas, shortly after he was drafted: