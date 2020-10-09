Bartonville Town Update — October 2020

Greetings from Bartonville!

I hope everyone is enjoying the slightly cooler weather that fall brings us.

The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget was unanimously approved at the September Town Council meeting. With this budget, we continue to meet our goals to operate efficiently and responsibly, maintaining current levels of service. We are now prepared to continue our street infrastructure enhancements while maintaining our current property tax rate of $0.192940 per $100 valuation, one of the lowest in North Texas.

The time to vote is near. A Bartonville Special Election whether to continue the town’s 1/2-cent sales tax dedicated to street maintenance will be held in conjunction with the November 3rd Election. State law requires this sales tax vote be presented every four years. Over the past four years, since this tax was last approved and reauthorized, it has provided more than $900,000 dedicated to street maintenance and improvements. These funds have contributed to repairs on more than seventeen streets consisting of repaving and/or reconstruction. Reauthorization of the sales tax will NOT increase the sales tax rate.

The last day to register to vote is October 5, 2020. More information can be found at www.votetexas.gov. Early Voting begins October 13th and runs through October 30th. For a list of early voting times and locations visit www.townofbartonville.com/election or www.votedenton.com.

The E-Recycling and Paper Shredding event on Saturday, September 19th was a big success. Bartonville residents were able to safely dispose of any personal documents and electronics for free. Thank you to all who participated!

The local Farmer’s Market continues Wednesdays and Saturdays. Come support local business and stock up on your fall favorites.

Lastly, a reminder that Town Hall will be closed on Monday, October 12th in observation of Columbus Day. As always, any COVID updates and/or town news is posted on the town’s website. The heat is over, and fall is here. I look forward to seeing everyone out and about enjoying the changing seasons.