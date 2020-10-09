Northlake Notes — October 2020

Fall is here. Who would have thought that we’d still be uncertain as to how long this pandemic would continue to affect our lives?? I am glad to see that most of our community are able to work and live with most of the restrictions lifted.

As we look with relief towards the falling infection numbers across the state and particularly in our part of the county, I hope to see us complete the process of fully reopening all businesses so that everyone can work to put their livelihoods back on track. Of course, we do continue to practice and encourage the basics of social distance, masks, and hygiene so as not to increase infections.

I want to thank our county leaders, in particular Judge Andy Eads, Commissioner Diane Edmondson and Dr. Matt Richardson, for their continued excellence in supporting our residents and businesses through the distribution of CARES Act funds, guidance from the health service, and navigating the legalities of complying with state directives. Their assistance has been invaluable and helped us work together as a region, helping businesses, supporting non-profits, and possibly saving lives, through their forward-looking responses.

Northlake, Argyle, and Bartonville and Denton County recently participated in a short ceremony at the Argyle Fire Department, now rebranded as the Denton County ESD #1 Fire Department, to present CARES act funds that each jurisdiction shared with the fire service.

They have excelled at handling the stresses and challenges of serving our community during this difficult time including seeing 10% of their staff contract the virus while serving others. There is no shortage of frontline heroes to thank for doing their jobs during this time. The Town of Northlake shared $25,000 of the CARES Act funds towards their equipment needs responding to the pandemic.

It seems like yesterday we were just getting started on responding to the 2020 census but now we can already see the finish line. The census workers are continuing to reach out to those that haven’t responded yet. Please help us get to as close to a 100% count as we can. Our entire region and state will benefit from your time. Thank you to each and every individual and home that has already responded.

As the election cycle kicks into full gear, let’s please remember to be respectful of differing views. Disrespect or acts of vandalism or threats reflect poorly not just on the person committing those acts but also on the viewpoint they believe in.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 5th! Because this election is expected to be an all-time record turnout in terms of votes, we are especially encouraging everyone to vote once, vote early, but above all, VOTE! Every polling station is open across the county for you to vote in during the early voting period beginning on October 13th. Do not wait until Election Day or you may be in line for a very long time!