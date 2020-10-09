Denton police seeking help in hit-and-run investigation

The Denton Police Department is seeking information from the public about a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and drove away.

At 6:18 a.m. Friday, someone called 911 and said a 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on South Mayhill Road, just south of Spencer Road. He was found lying in the grass median and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a DPD news release.

The victim believes the vehicle was an SUV, but he wasn’t sure of the vehicle’s color. The suspect vehicle is believed to have damage to the driver’s side headlight area. Pieces of the vehicle were located at the scene and are being analyzed, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call 940-349-8181, ask to be transferred to the Traffic Division and reference case 20009334.