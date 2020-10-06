Flower Mound applies for state grant for future park

The Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to authorize staff to apply for a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife for as much as $750,000 for a future park.

Peters Colony Memorial Park will be located in the corner of Old Settlers Road and Peters Colony Road, next to the Flower Mound Public Library. The 3.3-acre site was purchased in 2017 and will commemorate the town’s history, culture and heroes. Earlier this summer

The 3.3-acre site is in the corner of Old Settlers Road and Peters Colony Road, next to the Flower Mound Public Library. The park has been discussed by town staff and leaders for years as the first memorial park, meant to commemorate the town’s history, culture and heroes. The park design by Mesa Design Group is expected to be complete in late summer 2021, with the project going out to bid in the fall.

The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant, through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Local Park Grant Program, could mean a 50% match up to $750,000, according to town staff, which would take a large financial burden off the town. The town has a placeholder budget of $2.65 million for the park.