Dixon: Flower Mound approves budget, tax rate

Last month, the Town Council approved the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, which went into effect October 1.

The General Fund budget includes approximately $68.5 million in expenditures, a 3 percent decrease from the previous year, with $72 million in revenues. The Town’s Finance staff anticipates sales tax revenue to remain flat over the coming fiscal year, with many businesses still trying to bounce back from the pandemic.

Council also approved a tax rate of .4365, which is the same tax rate as the previous year and continues to be the lowest the Town has had in more than 35 years. Due to a rise in home values from the Denton County Appraisal District, this will result in a 2 percent increase in property tax revenue for the Town.

During the new fiscal year, the Town will construct the Peters Colony Memorial Park, next to the library. This 3.3-acre park will include a remembrance wall, special events pavilion, flexible event lawn space, water feature, and children’s area.

Other upcoming park projects include a feasibility study for a tennis center to determine project scope and associated costs as well as upgrades to Grand Park (6201 Madeline Lane), which will include a playground replacement, pavilion, grass volleyball court, and more.

Heritage Park is also getting several upgrades including an outdoor fitness system, new play surface and shade structure for Fort Wildflower playground, splash pad safety surfacing, and improved park lighting.

The Town will also start several major road construction projects. The design of the FM 2499 and FM 3040 intersection project will have new dual left-turn lanes for westbound and southbound traffic, along with one additional eastbound thru lane. The Rippy Road improvements are now underway and the budget contains three scheduled street reconstruction projects for Colonial Drive, Edgefield Trail, and Wood Creek Circle.

The Council voted to postpone traffic signal installations at Garden Ridge Boulevard/Forest Vista Drive and Canyon Falls Boulevard/FM 1171. I hope council will consider funding these important signal projects to improve safety before the next fiscal year.

Everyone can keep track of street, facility, and park projects by visiting www.flower-mound.com/townconstruction. To view a complete list of projects included in the 2020-2021 budget, please go to www.flower-mound.com/118/Budget.

To update everyone on the Town Manager search, the Council appointed Deputy Town Manager/CFO Debra Wallace to Interim Town Manager last month. Councilmembers also met with the recruitment firm to discuss what they’d like to see in a position profile that will be used in the search.

The next steps include advertising and marketing the position, initial applicant review and screening, evaluating the semifinalist candidates, briefing the Council to help select the candidate semifinalists, evaluating the semifinalists, interviewing them, and finally, negotiating and hiring the selected finalist. The overall process will take approximately 15 weeks or more with the upcoming holidays. I’ll continue to keep you posted on where we are in the process.

I know the November election is on everyone’s minds these days. Town Council Places 2 and 5 will also be on the ballot. Early voting will begin Tuesday, October 13 for both Denton and Tarrant Counties.

Remember, you can vote at any polling location within your county of residence during early voting but must vote at your designated polling location on Election Day, November 3.

For more election information and links to both County’s election websites with polling locations, dates, and times, please visit www.flower-mound.com/elections.