Community leader recognized for anti-bullying work

Community leader T-Ronn Hicks recently received four proclamations of appreciation for his work at combating bullying.

Hicks was awarded one from the State of Texas on Sept. 14, one from the City of Highland Village Sept. 28 and one from Denton County Sept. 29. Hicks received the last proclamation from the City of Lewisville Oct. 1, which was appropriate as October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

At one point in his life, Hicks himself was the victim of bullying, but he overcame it. Hicks said, “I seek to inspire others to view bullying in the community as a personal problem that everyone needs to solve. If it weren’t for a mentor who stepped in, I believe that I would not have accomplished all that I have today.”

To help youth, Hicks created the Stop Bullying Our Purpose (S.B.O.P.) program. “Our children need positive role models. Bullying does not just affect the victim,” stated Hicks. “The children in our communities are our future leaders who without community outreach will not have the positive support, mentors and resources needed to help them keep safe and attain their full potential. Bullying is on the rise, and we must work together to offer effective solutions.”

Through Hicks’ mentoring program known as Game Changers, he serves as an inspirational coach to diverse students, preparing them to deal with situations by teaching them Game Changer strategies.

A former professional wrestler who holds five Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame awards, Hicks is affiliated with the WWE’s Be a Star anti-bullying program and also with the Champions against Bullying.

Hicks is a Toastmaster and an author whose “My Inside is Brighter Than My Outside” relates his personal struggle with and triumph over bullies. A successful businessman and an active member of Westside Baptist Church, Hicks touched on the subjects of business and faith in “If I Can, You Can: 13 Spiritual Keys to Success.”

Not only does Hicks help our local community by serving as president of the Lewisville ISD Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), but he has also provided relief to distant ones after tornadoes hit West, Texas; Moore, Oklahoma; and Conway, Arkansas.

Hicks has twice received humanitarian awards for his efforts and has been nominated for CNN’s Heroes Community Leader Award, Steve Harvey’s Community Leader Award and National Life Group’s LifeChanger of the Year.