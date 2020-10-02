Local school districts offering free meals for all students

Local school districts are offering free meals for all students through the fall, a move that ensures children have access to food as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In the last few weeks, Lewisville ISD, Northwest ISD, and Denton ISD have begun serving free breakfasts and lunches to all of their students, regardless of instructional method. Click the related link above for more information about how to receive the meals from your district.

On Aug. 31, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would extend several waivers through as late as Dec. 31, allowing summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.

“This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”