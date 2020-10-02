High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 29, Garland Naaman Forest 9

Nick Evers passed for 317 yards and 2 touchdowns, as Flower Mound (2-0, 0-0) rolled against Naaman Forest.

Evers connected with Landon Weidner on a 9-yard pass early in the first quarter to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead, and hit Isaac Carpenter on a 73-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-3 early in the second quarter.

The Flower Mound defense came up big, as well, as Caden Jensen recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 20-3 at the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Christian Claterbaugh returned an interception for 42-yards, leading to a 3-yard touchdown run from Andrew Moss.

Naaman Forest then scored, but the PAT was blocked and Flower Mound’s Carter Burns returned it 80 yards to make it 29-9 Jags.

Flower Mound will host Mansfield Timberview at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 in its final non-district game next week.

Denton Ryan 23, Guyer 20

Byron Phillips rushed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday night, but came up a bit short, as the MaxPreps No.4 ranked Guyer (1-1, 0-0) lost to No. 3-ranked Ryan.

Michael Mayfield kicked a 23-yard field goal to give the Wildcats an early 3-0 lead, but Ryan made it 7-3 later in the quarter.

Phillips then broke a 76-yard run to give Guyer a 10-7 lead.

Mayfield drilled a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 13-7 Guyer, and Jaden Fugett intercepted a Raider’s pass on Ryan’s ensuing drive to give the ball back to Guyer.

Ryan got the ball back and scored, but a missed PAT to tie it at 13 in the second, and added a field goal to make it 16-13 with just over two minutes to play in the first half.

Ryan scored early in the third quarter to make it 23-13, but Guyer answered with a 1-yard run from Phillips to make it 23-20.

Guyer will host Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Argyle 48, Melissa 28

In a battle of undefeateds, it was Argyle (5-0, 1-0) who emerged victorious in its district opener with Melissa on Friday night.

CJ Rogers completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Cash Walker with 7:34 to play in the first quarter, as well as a 37-yard touchdown pass to Walker later in the quarter to get things going for the Eagles.

Braden Baker made it 21-0 on a 13-yard run, but Melissa cut the deficit to 14 early in the second.

Near the end of the half, Rogers scrambled for an 11-yard score to make it 28-7 Eagles at the break.

In the third, Argyle made it 34-7 when Rogers hit Cole Kirkpatrick on a 36-yard touchdown pass, and following a Melissa touchdown, hooked up with Kirkpatrick on a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 41-14 Argyle early in the fourth.

Kirkpatrick finished the game with 6 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Melissa scored again with 7:22 to play in the fourth, but Argyle answered on the ensuing drive when Ward McCollum returned the Cardinal’s kickoff 52-yards for a touchdown.

Argyle will travel to Coyote Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 to take on Anna.

Marcus 27, McKinney 10

In what started out as a defensive struggle, the Marauders opened things up in the second half, as Marcus (2-0, 0-0) defeated McKinney by a score of 27-10.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier hit Tyler Schott for a 31-yard touchdown pass to give Marcus a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Each team traded field goals in the second quarter, including a 21-yard boot from John Wegendt, and it was 10-3 Marcus at the half.

Nussmeier connected with Connor Vaughn on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the third, and Wegendt kicked a 23-yard field goal later in the third to make it 20-3.

With 11:39 to play in the fourth, Nussmeier and Schott hooked up again on a 38-yard pass to make it 27-3 in favor of Marcus.

The Marauders will travel to Keller at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to play Keller Central.

Parish Episcopal 50, Liberty Christian 17

Liberty’s struggles continued on Friday night as they dropped their second game in another blowout loss.

Things got off to a good start for the Warriors, as Liberty held Parish Episcopal on its opening drive and then scored on a 24-yard pass from Daniel Greek to Cristian Driver to take a 7-0 lead.

Following a Panther’s touchdown, Liberty (0-2, 2-0) regained the lead on an 11-yard scramble from Greek to make it 14-7.

David Kvistad kicked a 26-yard field goal with 5:50 left in the second quarter, but Parish scored three more touchdowns and led 28-17 at halftime.

In the second half, the Panthers scored 23 unanswered points to pull away.

Liberty Christian will travel to Fort Worth at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 to play All Saints.

