Foodie Friday: Chante Mexican Grill & Cantina

For quite some time, we’ve heard people talk about this amazing, authentic Mexican restaurant in right on the Flower Mound-Lewisville border called Chante Mexican Grill & Cantina. This week, we finally visited them to find out what it is they’re serving that has made our community such fans.

We quickly found out EXACTLY why everyone has been raving about Chante. Their authentic Mexican dishes are made with the freshest of ingredients. Their owners and staff are incredibly friendly. And the members of our team who taste-tested their margaritas said they’re to die for.

“Chante” in Spanish means “my house” and that’s the feeling owners and brothers, Enrique and Martin Garcia, want to evoke through their warm atmosphere and family recipes. They truly want you to feel like you’re enjoying a meal with them in their house.

They’re serving some family recipes that are very near and dear to their hearts, including the Abigail Enchiladas which are chicken enchiladas made with their mother’s special homemade red sauce.

My absolute favorite dish that we tried (and that I’ve since ordered three more times) is their Chante Molcaxitl which is an assortment of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, jalapenos, nopal (Mexican cactus), and cheese served in a heavy lava rock bowl often used when preparing authentic Mexican cuisine.

Two of our other favorites are their Maya Pollo topped with chorizo and pineapple and their Pescado del Puerto covered in a cheese sauce, topped with shrimp, and served with chipotle mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley on the side.

And we can’t talk about a Mexican Cantina without talking about their margaritas! Chante has an incredible assortment of handcrafted margaritas in addition to other cocktails, wines, tequilas, and beers. And during the week, you can get a Classic Margarita at lunch for just $2.99!

If you haven’t had the privilege of visiting Chante Mexican Grill & Cantina yet, we’d highly recommend you visit them soon! You’ll love the food whether you order tacos, enchiladas, fish, or that killer Molcaxitl!

*Chante Mexican Grill & Cantina is located at 951 W Round Grove Rd #200, Lewisville TX 75067.